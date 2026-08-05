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Lion's Head: An iconic viewpoint in Cape Town
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Lion's Head: An iconic viewpoint in Cape Town

By Simran Jeet
Aug 05, 2026
12:35 pm
What's the story

Paragliding over Cape Town's Lion's Head offers a unique perspective of the city and its surroundings. This activity allows you to soar above one of the most iconic landmarks, witnessing breathtaking views from an aerial vantage point. The experience combines adventure with the beauty of nature, making it a must-try for thrill-seekers and nature lovers alike. Here are five things to know about paragliding over Lion's Head.

Timing

Best time for paragliding

The best time to go paragliding over Lion's Head is during the summer months, when weather conditions are most favorable.

The winds are generally calmer, and the visibility is better, giving you clearer views of Cape Town and its surroundings.

Early morning or late afternoon flights can be ideal, as temperatures are cooler, making for a more comfortable experience.

Safety

Safety measures to consider

Safety is paramount in paragliding activities.

Ensure that you choose a reputable company with certified instructors who prioritize safety protocols.

Always check that the equipment is well maintained and meets safety standards.

It is also advisable to listen carefully to preflight briefings and follow all instructions given by your guide.

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Budgeting

Cost considerations

The cost of paragliding over Lion's Head can vary depending on several factors, such as duration, inclusions, and whether you're opting for a tandem flight or solo adventure.

On average, tandem flights could cost between R1,200 and R2,000 per person.

It's best to compare prices across different providers, keeping in mind what each package includes.

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Gear

What to wear and bring

Dress comfortably in weather-appropriate clothes that allow for freedom of movement.

Closed shoes are advisable, as they provide better grip during take-off and landing.

Sunglasses can protect your eyes from glare at high altitudes, and sunscreen helps shield against UV rays during longer flights.

Experience levels

Understanding flight experience levels

Paragliding experiences vary based on whether you are a beginner or an experienced flyer looking for more challenging conditions.

Tandem flights are perfect for novices, as they allow you to enjoy the view without worrying about piloting the glider yourself.

More experienced flyers can opt for solo flights if they have the required training and certification.

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