Lion's Head: An iconic viewpoint in Cape Town
What's the story
Paragliding over Cape Town's Lion's Head offers a unique perspective of the city and its surroundings. This activity allows you to soar above one of the most iconic landmarks, witnessing breathtaking views from an aerial vantage point. The experience combines adventure with the beauty of nature, making it a must-try for thrill-seekers and nature lovers alike. Here are five things to know about paragliding over Lion's Head.
Timing
Best time for paragliding
The best time to go paragliding over Lion's Head is during the summer months, when weather conditions are most favorable.
The winds are generally calmer, and the visibility is better, giving you clearer views of Cape Town and its surroundings.
Early morning or late afternoon flights can be ideal, as temperatures are cooler, making for a more comfortable experience.
Safety
Safety measures to consider
Safety is paramount in paragliding activities.
Ensure that you choose a reputable company with certified instructors who prioritize safety protocols.
Always check that the equipment is well maintained and meets safety standards.
It is also advisable to listen carefully to preflight briefings and follow all instructions given by your guide.
Budgeting
Cost considerations
The cost of paragliding over Lion's Head can vary depending on several factors, such as duration, inclusions, and whether you're opting for a tandem flight or solo adventure.
On average, tandem flights could cost between R1,200 and R2,000 per person.
It's best to compare prices across different providers, keeping in mind what each package includes.
Gear
What to wear and bring
Dress comfortably in weather-appropriate clothes that allow for freedom of movement.
Closed shoes are advisable, as they provide better grip during take-off and landing.
Sunglasses can protect your eyes from glare at high altitudes, and sunscreen helps shield against UV rays during longer flights.
Experience levels
Understanding flight experience levels
Paragliding experiences vary based on whether you are a beginner or an experienced flyer looking for more challenging conditions.
Tandem flights are perfect for novices, as they allow you to enjoy the view without worrying about piloting the glider yourself.
More experienced flyers can opt for solo flights if they have the required training and certification.