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Paragliding over Drakensberg Mountains: A guide

By Simran Jeet 02:04 pm Jun 22, 202602:04 pm

What's the story

Paragliding over the Drakensberg Mountains is a thrilling experience that combines the beauty of nature with the thrill of adventure. The Drakensberg range, known for its stunning landscapes and diverse ecosystems, provides the perfect backdrop for this aerial sport. Whether you are an experienced paraglider or a beginner looking for adventure, the Drakensberg has something for everyone. Here are some tips to make the most of your paragliding experience in this majestic region.