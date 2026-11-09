5 awesome ways to pair parsley and lemon
What's the story
Parsley and lemon are two ingredients that can elevate the taste of any dish. Their fresh, zesty flavors complement each other, making them a perfect pair for various recipes. Here are five delightful ways to use parsley and lemon in your cooking. From salads to sauces, these combinations will not only enhance the flavor but also add a vibrant touch to your meals.
Dressing
Parsley lemon vinaigrette
A parsley lemon vinaigrette is an ideal dressing for salads or as a marinade for vegetables.
Blend fresh parsley with lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, and a pinch of salt to make this simple yet flavorful dressing.
The acidity of the lemon cuts through the richness of olive oil, while parsley adds freshness and color.
Drizzle it over mixed greens, or use it to marinate your favorite vegetables before grilling.
Side dish
Lemon parsley rice
Lemon parsley rice is a fragrant side dish that goes well with a variety of main courses.
Cook rice as usual, and then stir in freshly chopped parsley and lemon zest once it is done.
The citrusy notes from the lemon zest and the herbal aroma from the parsley make this dish an excellent accompaniment to any meal.
Sauce
Parsley lemon pesto
Parsley lemon pesto is a twist on the classic basil version.
Blend parsley leaves with nuts, such as pine nuts or almonds, garlic, Parmesan cheese, olive oil, and fresh lemon juice for added brightness.
This vibrant sauce can be used as a spread on sandwiches or tossed with pasta for an easy, yet delicious, dinner option.
Grain dish
Lemon parsley couscous
Lemon parsley couscous is another quick-to-make dish that packs in flavor without too much work.
Cook couscous according to package instructions, and then mix in chopped parsley and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice.
The lightness of couscous combined with the zestiness from the lemon and freshness from the parsley makes for an ideal side dish or a light lunch on its own.
Vegetables
Grilled vegetables with lemon-parsley marinade
Grilled vegetables taste even better when marinated in a mixture of chopped parsley, minced garlic, olive oil, and freshly squeezed lemon juice.
This not only enhances the natural flavors of the vegetables but also gives them a subtle tanginess from the citrusy marinade.
It makes for a perfect accompaniment to any meal, adding a burst of flavor and nutrition to your plate.