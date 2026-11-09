5 awesome ways to pair parsley and lemon

A parsley lemon vinaigrette is an ideal dressing for salads or as a marinade for vegetables.

Blend fresh parsley with lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, and a pinch of salt to make this simple yet flavorful dressing.

The acidity of the lemon cuts through the richness of olive oil, while parsley adds freshness and color.

Drizzle it over mixed greens, or use it to marinate your favorite vegetables before grilling.