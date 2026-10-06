Patra: Try this classic Gujarati dish for a healthy breakfast
What's the story
Patra, a beloved breakfast dish from the vibrant state of Gujarat, is a delicious and nutritious way to start your day. This traditional snack, made with colocasia leaves and gram flour, is packed with flavors and health benefits. Not only is patra tasty, but it is also a good source of fiber and essential nutrients. Here's why patra should be a part of your morning routine.
#1
Nutritional benefits of patra
Patra is loaded with essential nutrients that can contribute to your overall health.
The colocasia leaves are rich in vitamins A and C, which help boost immunity and improve vision.
The dish is also a good source of iron, which helps in the production of red blood cells.
The gram flour used in patra provides protein and fiber, which help in digestion and keep you full for longer.
#2
Easy preparation steps
Making patra at home is simple and requires minimal ingredients.
First, prepare a paste of gram flour with spices like turmeric, chili powder, and asafoetida.
Spread this mixture on colocasia leaves, rolled tightly like a log.
Steam the rolls until cooked through, then slice them into rounds.
Patra can be served with chutney or yogurt for added flavor.
#3
Variations to try at home
While traditional patra has its own charm, you can experiment with variations to suit your taste.
For instance, adding grated coconut or chopped coriander leaves to the gram flour mixture can enhance the flavor profile.
Some people even add spinach or fenugreek leaves for an extra nutritional boost.
These variations make patra versatile while retaining its essence.
#4
Tips for perfect patra every time
To make sure your patra turns out just right every time, pick fresh colocasia leaves without any blemishes or holes.
The thickness of the leaf is also important; medium-thick leaves are just perfect, as they roll easily without tearing.
Steaming time is also important; make sure you do not overcook them, as they may become mushy instead of retaining their texture.