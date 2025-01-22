Take a look at Patricia Kihoro's Afro-jazz fashion flair
What's the story
Patricia Kihoro, a Kenyan singer, actress, and radio presenter, has emerged as a fashion icon in Africa with her unique Afro-Jazz style.
Her wardrobe is a kaleidoscope of color, blending traditional African prints with modern trends. She is an inspiration for many.
This article gives tips on how to bring some of Patricia's eclectic style into your own wardrobe.
Prints
Embrace bold prints and colors
Patricia regularly incorporates African fashion elements into her outfits, such as bold prints and bright colors.
To replicate this part of her style, begin by adding clothing items with vibrant patterns like Ankara or Kitenge to your everyday wardrobe.
A statement piece such as an Ankara print skirt or a Kitenge blazer can effortlessly transform a simple outfit into a stylish ensemble.
Fusion
Mix traditional with modern
A big part of Patricia's style is incorporating traditional African pieces with modern ones.
For example, wearing a beaded Maasai necklace with a simple black dress can make a statement that's both rooted in culture and super stylish.
Try it yourself! Mix traditional accessories or clothes with your everyday western-style outfits for that perfect blend.
Footwear
Focus on comfortable footwear
Although Patricia has a unique sense of style, she prioritizes comfort, particularly in footwear.
She frequently chooses fashionable but comfy options like cute sandals or cool sneakers that enhance her look without being the focal point.
By choosing comfy shoes like Patricia, you can enjoy the best of both worlds - there's no need to sacrifice style for comfort.
Beauty
Playful hair and makeup choices
Patricia Kihoro takes the fun factor up a notch with her adventurous hair and makeup choices that perfectly complement her vibrant ensembles.
From bold head wraps bursting with color to natural hairstyles elevated with flower accents, her beauty decisions are a clear reflection of her unique fashion taste.
Experiment! Don't shy away from incorporating exciting elements into your hair and makeup routines to match your Afro-Jazz inspired outfits.
Accessories
Accessorize wisely
The secret sauce to Patricia Kihoro's iconic looks? Accessories! She knows how to add that extra oomph to her outfits without overwhelming them.
By choosing bold but simple accessories, like fabric headbands or minimalist earrings, you can also add that perfect finishing touch to your looks without taking away from the vibrant prints and colors.