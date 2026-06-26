Ladakh's prettiest lakes you must visit
What's the story
Ladakh, a high-altitude desert region in northern India, is home to some of the most beautiful lakes. These lakes are not just beautiful but also provide a unique opportunity for travelers to explore them on foot. Walking around these serene water bodies gives you a chance to soak in the stunning landscapes and experience the tranquility of this remote region. Here are some of Ladakh's most beautiful lakes and their walking routes.
#1
Pangong Lake: A mesmerizing stretch
Pangong Lake is famous for its stunning blue waters and the changing colors of the lake. The walking trail around Pangong Lake is approximately 90 kilometers long, giving you a chance to explore the region's diverse flora and fauna. The trail is moderate in difficulty, making it suitable for most travelers. As you walk, you can enjoy the panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and get a glimpse of traditional Ladakhi life in nearby villages.
#2
Tso Moriri: A remote adventure
Tso Moriri is one of the most remote lakes in Ladakh, located in the Changthang Plateau. The lake is surrounded by snow-capped peaks and vast grasslands, making it a perfect setting for long walks. The trail around Tso Moriri is about 60 kilometers long and takes you through rugged terrains where you can spot rare wildlife like Tibetan antelopes and migratory birds.
#3
Tsokar Lake: A birdwatcher's paradise
Tsokar Lake is famous for its rich birdlife, making it a paradise for birdwatchers. The walking route around Tsokar Lake is about 15 kilometers long, offering easy access to the best birdwatching spots. The area is home to various species of birds, including flamingos and black-necked cranes, which flock to the lake during different seasons. The trail also offers stunning views of the surrounding mountains.
#4
Yarab Tso: A hidden gem
Yarab Tso is a lesser-known but equally beautiful lake in Ladakh. The small but stunning lake is surrounded by rocky terrains, making it an ideal destination for those looking for solitude. The walking trail around Yarab Tso is short, about five kilometers long, but it offers breathtaking views of the crystal-clear waters and the jagged peaks of the Himalayas.