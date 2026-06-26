Pangong Lake is famous for its stunning blue waters and the changing colors of the lake

Ladakh's prettiest lakes you must visit

By Vinita Jain 02:07 pm Jun 26, 202602:07 pm

What's the story

Ladakh, a high-altitude desert region in northern India, is home to some of the most beautiful lakes. These lakes are not just beautiful but also provide a unique opportunity for travelers to explore them on foot. Walking around these serene water bodies gives you a chance to soak in the stunning landscapes and experience the tranquility of this remote region. Here are some of Ladakh's most beautiful lakes and their walking routes.