Atlantic Canada: Top coastal retreats in this region
What's the story
Atlantic Canada is home to some of the most serene coastal retreats, which are perfect for those looking for peace and quiet. These hidden gems give you a chance to unwind and enjoy nature's beauty without the crowd. From pristine beaches to quiet fishing villages, these retreats are perfect for anyone looking for a break from the hustle and bustle of city life. Here are some of the best coastal retreats in Atlantic Canada.
Pei Retreat
Tranquil shores of Prince Edward Island
Prince Edward Island is famous for its red sand beaches and peaceful atmosphere. The island's North Shore has a number of secluded spots where you can relax by the sea.
You can explore the island's lighthouses or take a stroll on its long beaches.
The local seafood is delicious, and the island's small towns are perfect for leisurely walks.
Nova Scotia escape
Nova Scotia's hidden coastal gems
Nova Scotia has many hidden coastal retreats that are perfect for peace seekers.
The Cape Breton Highlands offer stunning views and quiet trails, while the Bay of Fundy is famous for its dramatic tides.
You can visit quaint fishing villages or go whale watching in the bay.
The province's rich maritime history can be explored through its museums and historic sites.
New Brunswick hideaway
New Brunswick's peaceful beaches
New Brunswick has some of the most peaceful beaches on the Atlantic coast. The Fundy Coastal Drive has many quiet spots where you can enjoy the ocean's beauty.
You can visit Hopewell Rocks or take a kayak tour to see the local wildlife.
The province's Acadian culture adds to its charm, with colorful festivals throughout the year.
Newfoundland retreat
Newfoundland's rugged coastline
Newfoundland has a rugged coastline that draws those looking for solitude in nature's raw beauty.
Gros Morne National Park has dramatic landscapes and peaceful hiking trails.
The island's capital, St. John's, is known for its colorful row houses and lively arts scene, but you can also find quiet corners to unwind in this vibrant city.