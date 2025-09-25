Africa's most peaceful national parks: A list

Africa is dotted with several national parks, but not all of them are bustling with tourists. Some of these lesser-known parks provide a peaceful escape into the wild, away from the madding crowd. These hidden gems are perfect for those wanting to experience nature in a quiet, undisturbed manner. Here are some of Africa's most peaceful national parks that promise tranquility and natural beauty.

#1 Kafue National Park: A vast wilderness Kafue National Park in Zambia is one of the largest national parks in Africa. Spanning over 22,000 square kilometers, it is home to a variety of wildlife including elephants, lions, and antelopes. The park's remoteness means fewer visitors than other popular destinations such as Kruger National Park. This makes it an ideal spot for solitude seekers who want to explore vast savannas and wetlands without the crowds.

#2 Liwonde National Park: A serene sanctuary Liwonde National Park in Malawi is situated on the banks of Lake Malombe and Shire River. The park is famous for its hippos and crocodiles, as well as elephants wandering the plains. The park's small size makes it easy to explore on foot or by bike, giving you a chance to experience its beauty at your own pace. The peaceful atmosphere makes it perfect for birdwatching or just relaxing by the water.

#3 Mole National Park: Untamed beauty Mole National Park in Ghana is famous for its rugged terrain and rich biodiversity. The park is home to elephants, antelopes, baboons, and over 300 species of birds. Unlike other West African parks that are often overcrowded with tourists, Mole offers a more intimate experience with nature. Visitors can take guided walks through the savannahs or relax at one of the few lodges inside the park.