Peach-based vegan desserts to try

By Anujj Trehaan 10:37 am Nov 14, 2024

What's the story The natural sweetness and juiciness of peaches make them the ideal fruit for crafting refreshing vegan desserts. These recipes showcase the potential of peaches in vegan cooking, with options ranging from lusciously creamy to irresistibly crunchy textures. Every dessert is not just tasty but also a summer's postcard, no matter which season it is.

Sorbet

Peach sorbet simplicity

Peach sorbet is a delicious, refreshing dessert that's incredibly easy to make - all you need are ripe peaches, a bit of lemon juice, and some sugar. Just blend everything until it's nice and smooth, then freeze it. Perfect for a hot summer day or as a palate cleanser between meals, this simple sorbet really lets the natural sweetness and strong flavor of the peaches shine.

Popsicles

Creamy peach popsicles

If you prefer something a bit creamier, peach popsicles with coconut milk are a fantastic option. Just blend ripe peaches with coconut milk and a touch of maple syrup for added sweetness. Pour the mixture into molds and freeze until solid. These popsicles provide a tropical spin on classic fruit flavors, and they're absolutely delicious.

Crumble

Peach crumble delight

A peach crumble pairs the lusciousness of juicy peach slices with the crunchiness of a crispy oat topping for a symphony of contrasting textures. Simply toss sliced peaches in cinnamon and lemon juice, layer on a crumbly blend of oats, almond flour, coconut oil, and maple syrup, and bake until golden brown. Serve this warm treat with a scoop of vegan vanilla ice cream for pure bliss.

Salsa

Fresh peach salsa

Not all desserts need to be sweet! A savory fresh peach salsa, combining diced peaches, red onion, cilantro, lime juice, and jalapeno, offers a refreshing twist. Serve it alongside grilled tofu or simply enjoy it with crisp tortilla chips. This creative recipe presents a new opportunity to incorporate peaches into your meals, stepping away from the usual sweet treats.