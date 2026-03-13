5 delicious recipes featuring peanut butter

Peanut butter is a staple in many African vegetarian dishes, adding a rich, creamy texture and a nutty flavor. It is versatile, nutritious, and affordable, making it a favorite in households across the continent. From stews to sauces, peanut butter enhances the taste of various recipes while providing essential nutrients. Here are five African vegetarian dishes that prominently feature this beloved ingredient.

Dish 1 Groundnut stew from West Africa Groundnut stew is a West African classic that combines peanuts with vegetables like sweet potatoes and spinach. The dish is usually served with rice or millet, making it a hearty meal. The peanuts are ground into a paste and cooked with tomatoes and spices, resulting in a thick sauce that's both filling and flavorful.

Dish 2 Ethiopian misir wot with peanut butter Misir wot is an Ethiopian lentil stew that gets an interesting twist with the addition of peanut butter. The dish uses red lentils cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, and berbere spice mix. The peanut butter adds creaminess and depth to the stew without overpowering its traditional flavors.

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Dish 3 Tanzanian kachumbari with peanuts Kachumbari is a fresh salad from Tanzania that pairs well with other dishes. It usually has tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers but can also have peanuts for an extra crunch and protein. The peanuts are either roasted or boiled before being added to the salad, giving texture and flavor contrast to the fresh vegetables.

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Dish 4 Ghanaian peanut soup delight Ghanaian peanut soup is a warm, comforting dish made by blending groundnuts into a smooth paste before cooking them with vegetable broth or water until thickened. This soup often includes vegetables like okka or carrots for added nutrition. It is usually served hot as an appetizer or main course during cooler months.