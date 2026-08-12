Peanut butter is healthy, but these myths can mislead you
What's the story
Peanut butter is a staple in many households, but it is also surrounded by a number of myths that can confuse consumers. Knowing the truth behind these myths is important for making informed dietary choices. In this article, we debunk some common misconceptions about peanut butter, giving you a clear picture of its nutritional value and health benefits.
#1
Myth: Peanut butter is fattening
One common misconception is that peanut butter is automatically fattening.
While it is true that peanut butter is high in calories, it also has healthy fats that are good for your heart.
The monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats in peanuts can actually help lower bad cholesterol levels when eaten as part of a balanced diet.
Moderation is the key, as with any calorie-dense food.
#2
Myth: All peanut butters are the same
Not all peanut butters are created equal.
Some varieties have added sugars, oils, and preservatives, which can make them less healthy than natural versions.
Choosing natural or unsweetened peanut butter ensures you're getting more of the nutrients, without the unnecessary additives.
Reading labels carefully can help you choose the right product for your dietary needs.
#3
Myth: Peanut butter lacks protein
Some people think peanut butter does not have enough protein to be a good source.
However, two tablespoons of peanut butter have around eight grams of protein, making it a good plant-based protein source.
This makes it an excellent addition to vegetarian or vegan diets, looking for alternative protein sources.
#4
Myth: Peanut butter causes allergies
Another common myth is that eating peanut butter can cause allergies in children or adults who are not allergic yet.
While introducing peanuts too early may trigger allergies in some predisposed individuals, eating peanut products in moderation as part of a balanced diet does not cause allergies for most people.
However, those with known allergies should avoid peanuts altogether.