Peanuts v/s walnuts: Comparing their nutrition
What's the story
Peanuts and walnuts are two of the most popular nuts, both of which have their own unique nutritional benefits. While peanuts are known for their protein content, walnuts are famous for their omega-3 fatty acids. Knowing the nutritional profiles of these nuts can help you make informed dietary choices. Here's a look at the nutrition profiles of peanuts, walnuts, and what they can offer you.
#1
Protein power of peanuts
Peanuts are an excellent source of plant-based protein, making them a popular choice for vegetarians and vegans.
A serving of peanuts provides roughly 25% of the daily recommended intake of protein for adults.
This makes them an excellent snack for those looking to increase their protein consumption without relying on animal products.
Peanuts also contain essential amino acids that help in muscle repair and growth.
#2
Omega-3 fatty acids in walnuts
Walnuts are one of the best sources of omega-3 fatty acids, especially alpha-linolenic acid (ALA).
These healthy fats are important for heart health, as they reduce inflammation and lower cholesterol levels.
A handful of walnuts can give you around 10% of the daily recommended intake of ALA.
Including walnuts in your diet may promote cardiovascular health and improve brain function.
#3
Fiber content comparison
Both peanuts and walnuts have a good amount of dietary fiber, which is important for digestion and gut health.
A serving of peanuts has around two grams of fiber, while walnuts have about one gram per serving.
Fiber helps keep you full, which can help with weight management by preventing overeating.
Adding either nut to your diet can help you meet your daily fiber needs.
#4
Vitamins and minerals in each nut
Peanuts and walnuts are loaded with vitamins and minerals essential for good health.
Peanuts are a good source of vitamin E, magnesium, and folate, which promote skin health, bone strength, and cell function.
Walnuts provide vitamin B6, copper, manganese, and magnesium, which support energy production, immune function, and bone health.
Adding these nuts to your diet can help you get a variety of nutrients.