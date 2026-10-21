Snack break? Try these pear and cinnamon crisps
What's the story
Pear and cinnamon crisps make for a delightful snack option during the monsoon. The combination of sweet pears and aromatic cinnamon can make for a comforting treat on a rainy day. Not only are these crisps easy to prepare, but they also make for a healthier alternative to regular snacks. Here are some tips to enjoy this flavorful snack during the monsoon season.
Tip 1
Selecting the right pears
Choosing the right pears is key to making the perfect crisps.
Go for ripe but firm pears, as they give the perfect texture when baked.
Bartlett or Anjou pears are great options due to their sweetness and juiciness.
Avoid overly soft pears, as they may turn mushy when baked, ruining the crisp's texture.
Tip 2
Preparing cinnamon mixture
A well-balanced cinnamon mixture can take your crisps to the next level.
Mix ground cinnamon with a bit of sugar to sprinkle evenly over the sliced pears.
You can also add a pinch of nutmeg or ginger for an extra layer of flavor.
The spice mixture should enhance, not overpower, the natural sweetness of the pears.
Tip 3
Baking techniques for perfect crisps
Baking time and temperature are critical for perfect crisps.
Preheat your oven to 180 degrees Celsius (350 degrees Fahrenheit), and arrange pear slices in a single layer on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
Bake for about 20 minutes, or until golden brown edges appear, flipping halfway through for even crispiness.
Tip 4
Storing your pear and cinnamon crisps
Proper storage ensures that your pear and cinnamon crisps stay fresh longer.
Let them cool completely before storing in an airtight container at room temperature for up to three days, or refrigerate them for up to one week.
For longer storage, consider freezing portions in airtight bags, which can be reheated later without losing much quality.