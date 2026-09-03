Pears are surprisingly good in savory dishes too
What's the story
Often overshadowed by more popular fruits, pears are a versatile ingredient that can elevate a range of dishes. Their unique texture and subtle sweetness make them an excellent choice for both sweet and savory recipes. Here are five surprising pear dishes that highlight the fruit's adaptability and can add a delightful twist to your culinary repertoire.
Dish 1
Spiced pear chutney
Spiced pear chutney makes a delicious condiment that pairs well with cheese boards or as an accompaniment to roasted vegetables.
Cook peeled and diced pears with onions, vinegar, sugar, ginger, cinnamon sticks, and cloves until thickened into a chunky sauce-like consistency.
This chutney adds warmth and complexity to any meal.
Dish 2
Pear quinoa pilaf
For a nutritious twist on traditional pilaf dishes, try adding pears to quinoa pilaf.
Cook quinoa according to package instructions, then mix in diced pears, along with toasted nuts like almonds or walnuts, and dried fruits such as cranberries, raisins, or apricots, if you like.
Season with herbs like thyme or rosemary for extra flavor.
This dish makes an excellent side dish or main course option for those looking for lighter fare.
Dish 3
Caramelized pear pizza
Caramelized pear pizza is an unexpected, yet delightful combination of sweet and savory elements.
Start by spreading a thin layer of olive oil over pizza dough, then top with thinly sliced caramelized onions and pears. Add crumbled blue cheese or goat cheese, if you like.
Bake until the crust is crispy and the cheese is melted.
This pizza makes a unique appetizer or main course for adventurous eaters.
Dish 4
Pear tart with almond cream
A pear tart with almond cream is a sophisticated dessert option that showcases the fruit's natural sweetness.
Begin by preparing a pastry crust, then fill it with almond cream made from ground almonds, butter, sugar, and eggs.
Arrange thinly sliced pears on top before baking until golden brown.
This tart is best served warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or whipped cream.
Dish 5
Pear and Gorgonzola salad
This salad combines the sweetness of pears with the tanginess of gorgonzola cheese for a perfect balance of flavors.
Start with fresh greens like arugula or spinach, add sliced pears, and crumble gorgonzola on top. Drizzle with balsamic vinaigrette for an added depth of flavor.
The dish makes for an elegant appetizer or side salad, ideal for special occasions or a refreshing change from regular salads.