Pearl couscous: 5 recipes you'll love

Pearl couscous, also known as Israeli or Jerusalem couscous, is a small pasta-like grain that adds a delightful texture to various dishes. Its versatility makes it an excellent base for salads, sides, and even main courses. Here are five exciting recipes that highlight the unique qualities of pearl couscous. Each dish offers a different flavor profile and showcases how this ingredient can elevate your culinary creations.

Dish 1 Mediterranean pearl couscous salad A Mediterranean pearl couscous salad is a refreshing mix of flavors and textures. Combine cooked pearl couscous with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, olives, and feta cheese. Toss in a dressing of olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, and fresh herbs like parsley or mint for an added zing. This salad is perfect as a light lunch or as a side dish at dinner parties.

Dish 2 Roasted vegetable pearl couscous bowl Roasted vegetable pearl couscous bowls are hearty and nutritious. Roast your favorite vegetables such as bell peppers, zucchini, and carrots until tender. Mix them with cooked pearl couscous and add chickpeas for protein. Season with cumin or paprika for warmth and serve with a dollop of yogurt or tahini sauce for creaminess.

Dish 3 Spicy pearl couscous stir-fry For those who love bold flavors, try making a spicy pearl couscous stir-fry. Saute onions and garlic in olive oil until fragrant before adding bell peppers and snap peas. Stir in cooked pearl couscous along with soy sauce and sriracha to taste. Garnish with green onions or sesame seeds for crunch.

Dish 4 Lemon herb pearl couscous pilaf Lemon herb pilaf makes an aromatic dish that pairs well with many entrees. Cook pearl couscous according to package instructions but add vegetable broth instead of water for extra flavor. Once cooked, mix in lemon zest, juice from half a lemon, chopped dill, and parsley leaves. Season lightly with salt if needed before serving warm alongside grilled vegetables.