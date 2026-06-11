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Here's why nutrition experts love pears
Pears are an excellent source of dietary fiber

Here's why nutrition experts love pears

By Simran Jeet
Jun 11, 2026
10:11 am
What's the story

Pears are a super nutritious fruit that can do wonders for your health. Not only are they delicious, but they are also loaded with essential nutrients that can boost your overall well-being. From improving digestion to boosting heart health, pears have a lot to offer. Here are five health-promoting nutrients in pears, and how they can benefit you.

Fiber boost

Dietary fiber for digestive health

Pears are an excellent source of dietary fiber, which is essential for good digestive health. A medium-sized pear has around six grams of fiber, which is about 24% of the daily recommended intake for adults. Fiber promotes regular bowel movements and prevents constipation by adding bulk to the stool. It also helps in maintaining a healthy weight by making you feel full.

Immune booster

Vitamin C for immune support

Vitamin C is another important nutrient present in pears that helps boost the immune system. A medium pear offers about 10% of the daily recommended intake of vitamin C. This antioxidant protects cells from damage caused by free radicals and promotes the production of white blood cells, which are essential for fighting infections.

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Heart helper

Potassium for heart health

Potassium is essential for heart health, and pears are a good source of this mineral. A medium pear provides about 6% of the daily recommended intake of potassium. This nutrient helps regulate blood pressure by balancing sodium levels in the body, and relaxing blood vessel walls, thereby reducing strain on the cardiovascular system.

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Bone builder

Vitamin K for bone health

Vitamin K is essential for bone health, and pears provide a good amount of this nutrient. A medium-sized pear gives about 4% of the daily recommended intake of vitamin K. This vitamin is important for bone mineralization and helps prevent fractures by aiding calcium absorption into bones.

Cell supporter

Folate for cellular function

Folate, or vitamin B9, is important for cellular function and tissue growth. Pears provide a small amount of folate, with a medium-sized pear providing about 2% of the daily recommended intake. This nutrient is especially important during pregnancy, as it helps prevent neural tube defects in the developing fetus.

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