Pears are an excellent source of dietary fiber

Here's why nutrition experts love pears

By Simran Jeet 10:11 am Jun 11, 202610:11 am

What's the story

Pears are a super nutritious fruit that can do wonders for your health. Not only are they delicious, but they are also loaded with essential nutrients that can boost your overall well-being. From improving digestion to boosting heart health, pears have a lot to offer. Here are five health-promoting nutrients in pears, and how they can benefit you.