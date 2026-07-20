Why pears are good for healthy bones
What's the story
Often ignored, pears are a powerhouse of nutrients that can help you maintain healthy bones. These juicy fruits are loaded with vitamins and minerals that promote bone density and strength. Including pears in your diet can be an easy way to boost bone health without making drastic dietary changes. Here are the key nutrients in pears that contribute to stronger bones.
#1
Vitamin C for collagen production
Vitamin C is critical for collagen production, which is important for bone structure.
Pears are a great source of vitamin C, giving about 10% of the daily recommended intake per fruit.
Collagen forms the framework of bones, and having enough vitamin C helps keep them strong and flexible.
Eating pears regularly can help keep your collagen levels up, promoting overall bone health.
#2
Potassium's role in bone density
Potassium is essential for maintaining acid-base balance in the body, which is important for bone health.
Pears are rich in potassium, providing around 6% of the daily recommended intake per serving.
By neutralizing acids that can leach calcium from bones, potassium helps maintain bone density.
Adding pears to your diet can help you get enough potassium to keep your bones healthy.
#3
Magnesium supports calcium absorption
Magnesium is essential for absorbing calcium and converting it into bone tissue.
Pears provide a small amount of magnesium, contributing to your daily needs (about 2% per fruit).
By supporting calcium absorption, magnesium ensures that your bones get the minerals they need to stay strong.
Eating magnesium-rich foods, like pears, can help you get the most out of your calcium intake.
#4
Fiber aids overall bone health
While fiber is mostly known for aiding digestion, it also plays a role in supporting overall bone health by regulating hormones that affect calcium balance.
Pears are an excellent source of dietary fiber, offering about 20% of the daily recommended intake per serving.
This fiber content helps keep hormone levels balanced, indirectly supporting healthy bones by ensuring proper calcium utilization in the body.