Peas v/s corn: Which has more fiber content?

Peas and corn are two of the most popular vegetables that are often compared for their nutritional value. Both are packed with essential nutrients, but they differ in terms of what they offer. Knowing the nutritional profiles of peas and corn can help you make informed dietary choices. Here's a look at the vitamins, minerals, fiber content, and calories in both these vegetables.

#1 Vitamin content in peas and corn Peas are a great source of vitamin C, giving more than 60% of the daily recommended intake per cup. They also provide vitamin K and some B vitamins. Corn offers a good amount of vitamin B6 and folate but has less vitamin C than peas. Both vegetables contribute to your daily vitamin needs but in different ways.

#2 Mineral content comparison When it comes to minerals, peas are rich in iron, magnesium, and phosphorus. These minerals are important for bone health and energy production. Corn also provides magnesium and phosphorus but is higher in potassium. The difference in mineral content can help you choose based on your specific dietary requirements.

#3 Fiber content analysis Fiber is essential for digestive health, and both peas and corn provide a good amount of it. A cup of peas has around eight grams of fiber, while the same serving of corn has around three grams. The higher fiber content in peas makes them a better option for those looking to improve digestion or maintain healthy cholesterol levels.

