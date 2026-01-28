These peplum jackets will up your fashion game!

Peplum jackets are the perfect choice for winter layering, providing style and comfort. With their structured silhouette, these jackets can be worn over a variety of outfits, making them ideal for both casual and formal occasions. The peplum design adds a touch of elegance while keeping you warm, making it a winter staple. Here are five peplum jacket styles that can elevate your winter wardrobe.

#1 Classic black peplum jacket A classic black peplum jacket is a must-have in every wardrobe. It goes with everything and can be worn for both day and night events. Made from warm fabrics such as wool or tweed, it provides the perfect balance of style and warmth. Pair it with tailored trousers or a pencil skirt for a sophisticated look.

#2 Denim peplum jacket The denim peplum jacket offers a casual yet chic vibe, perfect for weekend outings or relaxed office days. The sturdy fabric makes it an ideal layering piece over sweaters or long-sleeve tops. Team it with jeans or leggings for a laid-back yet stylish ensemble.

#3 Printed peplum jacket For those who love patterns, a printed peplum jacket is an excellent choice to add some flair to your winter outfits. From floral to geometric designs, these jackets can liven up any outfit while keeping you warm. Wear them over solid-colored dresses or skirts to let the print stand out.

#4 Faux leather peplum jacket A faux leather peplum jacket adds an edge to your winter wardrobe without compromising on warmth. The material is not just durable but also adds texture to your outfits. Wear it over a turtleneck sweater with skinny jeans for an effortlessly stylish look.