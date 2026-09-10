5 flowering vines that look beautiful in hanging baskets
What's the story
Indoor hanging baskets are a great way to add greenery and color to your home. Flowering vines can make any space more attractive and are easy to maintain. They grow downwards, creating a beautiful cascade of blooms and foliage. Here are five flowering vines perfect for indoor hanging baskets, with their care tips and unique features.
#1
Boston fern: A classic choice
Boston fern is a classic choice for indoor hanging baskets, thanks to its lush green fronds that add texture and depth to any space.
It flourishes in indirect light and needs to be kept moist but not soggy.
This plant also helps purify the air by removing toxins, making it an ideal pick for homes looking for cleaner air.
#2
String of Pearls: Unique succulent vine
String of pearls is a unique succulent vine with bead-like leaves that look like pearls on a string.
It does well in bright, indirect sunlight, and requires minimal watering, making it perfect for busy plant parents.
This low-maintenance plant adds a touch of whimsy to your decor while being drought-tolerant.
#3
Hoya: Wax plant with fragrant blooms
Hoya, also known as the wax plant, is famous for its fragrant, star-shaped flowers that bloom in clusters.
It flourishes in bright, indirect light, and needs to be watered only when the soil dries out completely.
The thick, waxy leaves of Hoya make it drought-tolerant and resilient against pests.
#4
Sweet potato vine: Colorful foliage
Sweet potato vine is known for its colorful foliage, which can be green or purple depending on the variety you choose.
This vine flourishes in bright light but can tolerate some shade as well.
It needs regular watering to keep the soil moist but not waterlogged.
#5
Passionflower vine: Exotic blooms
Passionflower vine produces exotic blooms with intricate structures that are sure to be a conversation starter.
It flourishes best in full sun but can tolerate partial shade as well.
Regular pruning encourages bushier growth, keeping it from becoming too leggy over time.