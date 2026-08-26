Flattering hairstyles that suit round faces
What's the story
Choosing the right updo can accentuate the features of a round face, giving it a more elongated appearance. The key is to create height and draw attention away from the width of the face. With the right hairstyle, you can achieve a balanced look that highlights your best features. Here are five updos that work well with round faces, each offering a unique way to enhance your natural beauty.
Tip 1
High bun with volume
A high bun with added volume at the crown can work wonders for round faces.
By adding height at the top, this style helps elongate the appearance of the face.
You can achieve this look by teasing hair at the crown before pulling it into a bun, or using volumizing products for extra lift.
This updo is perfect for formal occasions, or when you want to make a statement.
Tip 2
Side-swept chignon
A side-swept chignon gives a touch of elegance and sophistication, and complements round faces beautifully.
By placing the chignon off-center, you create an asymmetrical look that breaks up the roundness of the face.
This style works best with medium to long hair, and can be secured with bobby pins or decorative clips for added flair.
Tip 3
Messy top knot
The messy top knot is an effortless, yet chic option for those with round faces.
This casual updo adds height and texture, making it ideal for everyday wear or casual outings.
To achieve this look, simply gather hair into a high ponytail, twist it into a bun, and secure loosely with pins or an elastic band.
A few strands left out around the face can soften the overall appearance.
Tip 4
Braided crown updo
A braided crown updo gives a romantic touch while working wonders for round faces.
By braiding sections of hair along the hairline and pinning them around your head like a crown, you create vertical lines that elongate your facial features.
This style is perfect for weddings or special events where you want to look effortlessly elegant.
Tip 5
Half-up twisted ponytail
The half-up twisted ponytail adds interest without sacrificing simplicity, ideal if you're looking to keep some length while adding some height at the top of your head.
Start by twisting two sections from either side towards the back, then secure them together with the others into a low ponytail.
This way, you still maintain balance across your forehead area, too!