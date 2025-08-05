Master the classic crown hairstyle: Here's how

The classic crown hairstyle is a never-fail look that screams elegance and sophistication. This particular style, which is a common sight on runways and red carpets, can be created effortlessly at home. Be it for a special occasion or just to amp up your mundane look, mastering the classic crown can do wonders to your overall appearance. Here are some handy tips to nail this iconic hairstyle, effortlessly.

Tools Choose the right tools Selecting the right tools is essential for a flawless crown. A fine-tooth comb assists in making accurate sections while bobby pins hold the hair in place without being seen. A strong-hold hairspray keeps your style intact all day long. Investing in good tools can really make a difference in getting a polished finish.

Sectioning Section your hair properly Proper sectioning is the key to an even and balanced crown. Start by dividing your hair into three main sections: top, middle and bottom. This way, you'll have better control and each part of the crown is uniform. Taking time to section correctly will give you a more professional-looking hairstyle.

Securing Secure with precision Securing your hair to perfection is important to keep your crown hairstyle looking sleek. For this, use bobby pins, placing them at precise angles. This way, portions of your hair get held firmly without making any part of your head unnecessarily bulky or heavy. It's a simple but effective technique to prevent any loose strands from ruining the beauty of your crown.