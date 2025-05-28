What's the story

Heading to the beach calls for the best of stylish and practical hairstyles.

Ponytails are an all-time go-to choice, giving you versatility and ease.

Whether you're sitting by the shore or taking a walk along the boardwalk, these ponytail variants can keep your hair in check while adding a dash of flair to your look.

Here are some effortless ponytail styles perfect for your next beach vacation.