Ponytail hacks for a carefree beach vacation
What's the story
Heading to the beach calls for the best of stylish and practical hairstyles.
Ponytails are an all-time go-to choice, giving you versatility and ease.
Whether you're sitting by the shore or taking a walk along the boardwalk, these ponytail variants can keep your hair in check while adding a dash of flair to your look.
Here are some effortless ponytail styles perfect for your next beach vacation.
Elevated style
High ponytail with a twist
A high ponytail with a twist adds a dash of sophistication to the classic style.
To get this look, tie your hair into a high ponytail and secure them with an elastic band.
Take a small section of hair from the ponytail, wrap it around the base to cover the band and pin it underneath.
This simple addition takes your style up a notch without much effort.
Casual elegance
Low braided ponytail
The low braided ponytail has the perfect blend of elegance and casual charm.
Part your hair down the middle or side, braid each section loosely and join them together at the nape of your neck into a low ponytail.
This one keeps hair off your face while keeping you effortlessly chic for any beach outing.
Playful look
Bubble ponytail fun
For those looking for something playful but easy to do, go for the bubble ponytail.
Just tie your hair into a regular mid-height ponytail and use an elastic band every few inches down its length until the desired end point.
Tug gently on each section between bands, creating "bubbles".
This fun variation adds texture and volume without needing extensive styling skills.
Versatile choice
Half-up half-down ponytail
The half-up, half-down style provides versatility perfect for going from daytime activities (swimming, sunbathing) directly into evening plans (dining out at nearby restaurants along coastlines).
Simply pull the top half portion back, securing loosely atop the head, letting the remaining strands flow free below the shoulders.
It's the perfect balance between a relaxed yet polished vibe, ideal for any occasion during vacation time spent seaside.