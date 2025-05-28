Chair yoga 101: Easy stretches for everyone
Chair yoga provides a convenient means of relaxing at home, particularly for those who may find traditional yoga poses difficult.
It involves performing yoga poses while seated or using a chair for support, making it accessible to people of all ages and fitness levels.
This form of yoga can help reduce stress, improve flexibility, and enhance overall well-being without the need for special equipment or extensive space.
Stretching pose
Seated forward bend
The seated forward bend is an easy pose that ensures stretching of the back and shoulders.
Sit comfortably on a chair, with your feet flat on the floor.
Inhale deeply, and exhale as you slowly bend forward from your hips, reaching towards your toes.
Hold this position for a few breaths before returning to an upright position.
This pose can help release upper body tension, promote relaxation.
Twisting pose
Gentle twist
A gentle twist can aid in improving spinal mobility and digestion.
Sit upright with your feet firmly planted on the ground.
Place your right hand on the back of the chair and gently twist your torso to the right while keeping your spine straight.
Hold this position for a few breaths before returning to center and repeating on the other side.
This pose encourages flexibility in the spine.
Relaxation technique
Shoulder rolls
Shoulder rolls work wonders in relieving tension that builds up in the neck and shoulders after long hours of sitting or stress.
Sit comfortably with an upright posture, then slowly roll your shoulders forward in circular motions a few times before reversing direction.
Concentrate on breathing deeply as you perform this exercise to make it even more calming.
Mobility exercise
Ankle circles
Ankle circles are great for improving circulation and joint mobility in your lower legs.
While sitting, extend one leg slightly off the ground and rotate your ankle clockwise a few times, before switching directions.
Repeat with the other leg after completing both rotations on one side.
This exercise ensures that your ankles remain flexible, which is important for balance.