Japanese street vending culture is the perfect melange of tradition and modern-day practices. It serves as a window into the innovative spirit of the country.

From high-tech vending machines to traditional yatai stalls, these vendors have got it all. They serve both locals and tourists alike.

The culture is not just about convenience but also represents Japan's attention to detail and customer service.

Here are five intriguing aspects of this vibrant street vending scene.