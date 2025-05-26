5 timeless ribbon hairstyles to try
Ribbons have been an all-time favorite accessory in hairstyling for centuries.
They add that pinch of elegance and charm to any look, making them a timeless pick.
Dressing up for a special occasion or adding a dash of flair to your everyday style, ribbons can do wonders to your hairstyle, effortlessly.
Here are five classic hairstyles featuring ribbon accessories, giving you simplicity and sophistication.
Classic ponytail with ribbon
The classic ponytail gets a lift with the simple addition of a ribbon.
Select a ribbon that complements your outfit and tie it around the base of the ponytail. This not only secures the hair but also adds an element of style.
The ribbon can be tied into a bow or left hanging for a more relaxed look.
Braided crown with ribbon weave
A braided crown becomes even more enchanting when woven with ribbons.
Start off by braiding sections of hair around your head, and incorporating ribbons as you go along.
This creates an intricate pattern which stands out beautifully against any hair color, giving you an ethereal appearance perfect for weddings or formal events.
Half-up bun with ribbon accent
For those who like their hair half-up, the half-up bun is perfect when accessorized with ribbons.
Pull the upper half of your hair into a bun and secure it with bobby pins.
Wrap a ribbon around the base of the bun to add a pop of color and texture, giving this effortless style an elegant twist.
Low chignon tied with ribbon
A low chignon screams sophistication but looks even more charming when tied with a ribbon.
After making the chignon at the nape of your neck, wrap it carefully with a wide satin or velvet ribbon in complementary colors, to amp up its elegance without taking away the simplicity.
Loose waves adorned by ribbons
Loose waves with strategically placed ribbons create an effortlessly chic look perfect for casual outings or garden parties alike.
Simply curl sections loosely with the help of heat tools before tying small bows sporadically throughout strands.
This playful touch adds whimsy while maintaining understated elegance overall.