How to water plants when you're busy
Keeping plants hydrated can be difficult, especially for people with hectic schedules.
Thankfully, DIY self-watering systems present an efficient solution to ensure your plants receive consistent moisture without constant attention.
Not only are these systems cost-effective, but can also be set up easily using everyday materials.
Using these methods, you can keep your greenery healthy with minimum effort and resources.
Wick method
Simple wick system
The wick system is one of the simplest self-watering solutions. It uses a cotton or nylon rope as a wick to draw water from a reservoir into the soil.
The wick should be placed in the soil near the plant's roots, with its other end submerged in water.
This way, plants get a steady supply of moisture as needed, minimizing the risk of overwatering.
Bottle method
Upside-down bottle technique
The upside-down bottle technique is another easy-peasy way to self-water.
All it requires you to do is fill a plastic bottle with water and invert it into the soil beside the plant.
Small holes are created in the cap or neck of the bottle to let the water seep out slowly into the soil.
This method ensures consistent hydration and can be adjusted by varying hole sizes or bottle placement.
MAT method
Capillary mat system
Capillary mats work best for watering multiple plants simultaneously.
These mats are made of absorbent material that pulls water from a reservoir underneath them through capillary action.
Plants kept on top of these mats absorb moisture through their pots' drainage holes, ensuring even distribution of water across all plants without having to do it manually.
Drip method
Gravity-fed drip system
A gravity-fed drip system employs tubing and small emitters to provide water directly at the roots of plants at regular intervals.
Water trickles from an elevated container through tubes connected by emitters positioned near each plant's base.
This arrangement allows precise control over watering frequency and volume, making it perfect for larger gardens or collections needing specific care routines.