Love persimmons? Turn them into these tasty dishes
What's the story
Persimmons are a versatile fruit that can add a unique flavor to a variety of dishes. With their sweet and slightly tangy taste, they can be used in both sweet and savory recipes. Here are five delightful persimmon recipes that highlight the fruit's natural sweetness and texture. From salads to desserts, these recipes offer creative ways to enjoy persimmons in your meals.
Fresh mix
Persimmon salad with arugula
This refreshing salad combines the sweetness of persimmons with the peppery bite of arugula.
Slice ripe persimmons and toss them with fresh arugula leaves. Add some walnuts for crunch and a sprinkle of feta cheese for creaminess.
Drizzle with olive oil and balsamic vinegar for added depth of flavor.
This salad makes for a light appetizer or side dish that perfectly balances sweet and savory notes.
Breakfast delight
Persimmon smoothie bowl
Start your day off right with a creamy persimmon smoothie bowl.
Blend ripe persimmons with banana, yogurt, and a splash of almond milk until smooth.
Pour into a bowl and top with granola, chia seeds, and sliced almonds for texture.
This smoothie bowl is not just delicious, but also packed with vitamins and minerals to keep you energized all morning long.
Cozy comfort
Baked persimmon oatmeal
Baked persimmon oatmeal is the perfect comfort food for chilly mornings.
Mix rolled oats with diced persimmons, milk (or a plant-based alternative), honey or maple syrup, cinnamon, and vanilla extract.
Bake until golden brown, and serve warm with additional fruit on top if desired.
This hearty dish offers fiber-rich nutrition while satisfying your sweet tooth.
Zesty twist
Persimmon salsa
Add a zesty twist to your meals by making persimmon salsa.
Dice ripe persimmons with tomatoes, red onion, cilantro, lime juice, salt, and pepper.
This colorful salsa pairs well with grilled vegetables or can top tacos or nachos, adding an unexpected burst of flavor.
Elegant dessert
Persimmon tart
For an elegant dessert option, try making a persimmon tart.
Roll out puff pastry dough into a tart pan, then layer thinly sliced persimmons over the top.
Sprinkle sugar over the fruit before baking until the crust is golden brown and the fruit is tender.
Serve warm or at room temperature, optionally with whipped cream or ice cream, for added indulgence.