Love persimmons? Turn them into these tasty dishes

This refreshing salad combines the sweetness of persimmons with the peppery bite of arugula.

Slice ripe persimmons and toss them with fresh arugula leaves. Add some walnuts for crunch and a sprinkle of feta cheese for creaminess.

Drizzle with olive oil and balsamic vinegar for added depth of flavor.

This salad makes for a light appetizer or side dish that perfectly balances sweet and savory notes.