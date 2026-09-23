Personal loan v/s home loan: Know the difference
What's the story
Personal loans and home loans are two of the most common financial products available to borrowers. Both serve different purposes and come with their own benefits and drawbacks. While personal loans are usually unsecured and can be used for anything, home loans are secured against property and meant for purchasing or renovating homes. Knowing the differences between these two can help you make informed financial decisions.
#1
Understanding personal loans
Personal loans are usually unsecured loans that can be availed without any collateral.
They are usually offered for a short to medium term, usually one to five years.
The loan amount can be used for anything, be it medical expenses, travel, or debt consolidation.
Since they are unsecured, the interest rates are usually higher than secured loans, like home loans.
#2
Exploring home loans
Home loans are secured against the property you intend to purchase or renovate.
These loans have longer repayment tenures, usually ranging from 10 to 30 years.
The interest rates on home loans are usually lower than personal loans because of the collateral involved, the property itself.
However, the documentation process is more stringent than personal loans.
#3
Interest rates comparison
The interest rates on personal loans tend to be higher because they are unsecured. You can expect rates from 10% to 24%, depending on creditworthiness and lender policies.
However, home loan interest rates are lower, generally between 6% and 10%.
This difference stems from the risk associated with unsecured lending versus secured lending.
#4
Loan amount considerations
Personal loans usually come with smaller amounts than home loans, generally between ₹50,000 and ₹20 lakh, depending on your income and credit score.
Home loans can be much larger, from ₹5 lakh to several crores, depending on property value and lender policies.
This makes personal loans ideal for short-term needs, while home loans cater to long-term investments in real estate.