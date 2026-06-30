The cake pull tradition has its roots in Europe

The cake pull: A Peruvian wedding tradition

By Simran Jeet 03:11 pm Jun 30, 202603:11 pm

What's the story

Peruvian weddings are famous for their unique traditions, one of which is the "cake pull." This fun activity involves hidden charms in the wedding cake, each representing a different fortune or blessing for guests. As the bride and groom cut the cake, guests pull a charm from it. The tradition is not just entertaining but also adds an element of surprise and excitement to the celebration.