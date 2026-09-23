Have pets? Choose these non-toxic indoor plants
What's the story
Creating a pet-friendly apartment can be a challenging task, especially when it comes to choosing the right plants. Some plants can be toxic to pets, making it important for pet owners to be mindful of their choices. However, there are plenty of non-toxic indoor plants that can liven up your space without putting your furry friends at risk. Here are some great options for pet-friendly indoor greenery.
Spider plant
Spider Plant: A resilient choice
The spider plant is famous for its resilience and air-purifying properties.
It flourishes in a range of conditions, making it ideal for apartments with varying light levels.
The plant's arching leaves, and baby spiderettes add a touch of greenery to any room.
Plus, it's non-toxic to cats and dogs, making it a safe choice for pet owners looking to add some foliage to their homes.
Boston fern
Boston fern: Lush and leafy
Boston ferns are known for their lush, feathery fronds that bring a tropical vibe indoors.
They flourish in humid environments and indirect sunlight, making them perfect for bathrooms or kitchens with natural light.
While they require regular watering to keep the soil moist, they are completely safe around pets, as they are non-toxic.
Areca palm
Areca palm: Tropical elegance
The areca palm brings a touch of tropical elegance to any apartment with its graceful fronds.
This plant flourishes in bright, indirect light, and needs moderate watering.
It not only beautifies your space but also purifies the air by removing toxins like formaldehyde and xylene.
Plus, it's non-toxic to both cats and dogs, making it a great pick for pet-friendly homes.
Parlor palm
Parlor palm: Compact beauty
The parlor palm is perfect for small spaces as it grows slowly and stays compact.
Its elegant, arching leaves make it look beautiful in any corner of an apartment.
The plant does well in low-light conditions and needs infrequent watering, making it ideal for busy pet owners who want low-maintenance greenery around them.
Calathea
Calathea: Decorative patterns
Calathea plants are famous for their stunning leaf patterns, which resemble artwork on nature's canvas.
They come in a variety of species with different colors and designs, from deep greens with purple undersides to light greens with dark stripes.
Calatheas prefer warm temperatures with high humidity levels, making them perfect companions near humidifiers or regularly misted areas within homes.
They are also safe around pets.