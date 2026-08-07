5 creative ways to add petai beans to your meals
What's the story
Petai beans, also known as stinky beans, are a unique ingredient in many Southeast Asian cuisines. With their distinct aroma and taste, petai beans are often used to add flavor to a variety of dishes. Here are five delicious dishes that highlight the versatility of petai beans, giving you a taste of their culinary potential. From stir-fries to curries, these dishes showcase the bold flavors and textures petai beans can bring to your table.
Dish 1
Petai bean stir-fry with tofu
A simple yet flavorful dish, petai bean stir-fry with tofu combines the earthy taste of tofu with the strong aroma of petai beans.
The dish is usually prepared by sautéing garlic and onions in oil before adding sliced tofu and petai beans. Soy sauce and chili paste are added for seasoning.
This stir-fry goes well with steamed rice and makes for a quick meal packed with protein and flavor.
Dish 2
Spicy petai bean curry
Petai bean curry is a rich, aromatic dish that uses coconut milk to balance the heat from spices like turmeric, cumin, and coriander.
The curry starts with cooking onions, tomatoes, and spices together before adding coconut milk and petai beans. It simmers until the flavors meld together.
This curry is best served over jasmine rice or with flatbreads.
Dish 3
Petai bean fried rice
Petai bean fried rice is an exciting twist on traditional fried rice recipes.
It starts with cooking jasmine rice till fluffy, and then stir-frying it with garlic, peas, carrots, soy sauce, and petai beans.
The dish is garnished with green onions for freshness.
Not only does this recipe give you a delicious meal, but it also uses leftover rice effectively.
Dish 4
Petai bean salad
A refreshing option that highlights petai beans's unique taste, petai bean salad combines them with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, lime juice, salt, pepper, and fresh herbs like cilantro or mint leaves if desired.
This salad can be served as an appetizer or side dish at any gathering where you want something light yet flavorful without overpowering other dishes on the table.
Dish 5
Grilled vegetables with petai beans
Grilled vegetables with petai beans make for an ideal side dish or light main course.
They are loaded with seasonal produce like bell peppers, zucchini, mushrooms, and cherry tomatoes.
These are tossed in olive oil, salt, and pepper before grilling to perfection.
They are topped off with a generous handful of freshly chopped parsley. This adds a burst of color and a hint of herbal aroma to the dish.