5 creative ways to add petai beans to your meals

A simple yet flavorful dish, petai bean stir-fry with tofu combines the earthy taste of tofu with the strong aroma of petai beans.

The dish is usually prepared by sautéing garlic and onions in oil before adding sliced tofu and petai beans. Soy sauce and chili paste are added for seasoning.

This stir-fry goes well with steamed rice and makes for a quick meal packed with protein and flavor.