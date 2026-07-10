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Phone etiquette 101: 5 tips to follow

By Simran Jeet 03:08 pm Jul 10, 202603:08 pm

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In today's fast-paced world, phone conversations are an integral part of our daily lives. However, maintaining proper etiquette during these calls is essential to ensure effective communication and respect for the other person. Whether you are calling a colleague or a friend, knowing how to conduct yourself can make all the difference in how your message is received. Here are five essential phone etiquette tips that can help you navigate conversations with ease and professionalism.