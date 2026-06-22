5 Indian desserts you can make with phyllo pastry
What's the story
Phyllo pastry, a thin and flaky dough, is becoming a popular choice for Indian desserts. Its versatility and unique texture can elevate traditional sweets into something extraordinary. The delicate layers of phyllo pastry can be filled with a variety of ingredients, offering endless possibilities for creative dessert-making. Here are five innovative ways to use phyllo pastry in Indian dessert recipes.
#1
Baklava-inspired Indian sweets
Baklava-inspired Indian sweets combine the rich flavors of traditional Indian ingredients with the lightness of phyllo pastry. By layering nuts, spices, and sweeteners between sheets of phyllo, you can create a dessert that is both familiar and new. The result is a crunchy, yet chewy, treat that appeals to those who love both Indian and Middle Eastern flavors.
#2
Phyllo pastry samosa twists
Phyllo pastry samosa twists are a modern take on the classic samosa. Instead of using traditional dough, you can wrap spiced potato filling in layers of phyllo pastry for an added crunch. These twists can be baked or fried, and served as an appetizer or snack at any gathering.
#3
Kheer-filled phyllo cups
Kheer-filled phyllo cups are an elegant way to serve this beloved Indian dessert. By baking small cups out of phyllo pastry and filling them with creamy kheer, you get a visually appealing and delicious treat. Garnish with nuts, or dried fruits for added texture and flavor.
#4
Gulab jamun phyllo rolls
Gulab jamun phyllo rolls give a modern twist to the traditional gulab jamun by wrapping it in layers of crispy phyllo pastry instead of serving them in syrup alone. These rolls give the best of both worlds, soft gulab jamun inside with a crunchy exterior, making them irresistible.
#5
Mango lassi phyllo tartlets
Mango lassi phyllo tartlets combine the refreshing taste of mango lassi with the lightness of phyllo pastry. You can fill small tartlet shells made from phyllo dough with a creamy mixture of yogurt, mango puree, and spices like cardamom or saffron, for an exotic dessert option perfect for summer gatherings or festive occasions.