Picarones: A Peruvian dessert you can't miss
What's the story
Picarones, a traditional Peruvian dessert, are a must-try for any dessert lover. These sweet treats are made from squash and sweet potatoes and are deep-fried to perfection. They are similar to doughnuts but with a unique twist that makes them stand out. Picarones are usually served with a syrup made from chancaca, a type of unrefined cane sugar, which adds to their distinct flavor profile.
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The history behind picarones
Picarones have a rich history that dates back to colonial Peru.
They were first introduced by Spanish colonizers who adapted local ingredients to create this unique dessert.
The use of squash and sweet potatoes reflects the indigenous agricultural practices of the region.
Over time, picarones became popular across Peru, and are now enjoyed as a staple dessert during festivals and celebrations.
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Ingredients that make them unique
The main ingredients of picarones are squash and sweet potatoes, which give them a distinct taste and texture.
The dough is mixed with flour to make a thick batter before being shaped into rings and deep-fried.
The syrup that accompanies them is made from chancaca dissolved in water with cinnamon and cloves for added flavor.
This combination makes picarones different from other fried desserts.
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How to enjoy picarones
Traditionally, picarones are served hot with a generous drizzle of syrup over them. The warm syrup seeps into the crispy outer layer, making for a delightful contrast of textures.
They can be enjoyed as an afternoon snack or dessert after meals.
In Peru, they are often sold by street vendors, who serve them fresh out of the fryer.
Tip 1
Tips for making perfect picarones at home
To make perfect picarones at home, ensure your batter has the right consistency—thick enough to hold shape but not too dense.
Use freshly cooked squash and sweet potatoes for optimal sweetness.
When frying, maintain oil temperature so they cook evenly, without absorbing too much oil or burning quickly.