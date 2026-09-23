New to Pilates? Start with these beginner-friendly moves
What's the story
Pilates is a low-impact exercise method that focuses on strengthening the core and improving flexibility. For beginners, certain exercises can prove to be more beneficial than others in building a strong foundation. These exercises target the core muscles, improve posture, and promote overall body awareness. By incorporating these beginner-friendly Pilates moves into your routine, you can gradually build strength and stability.
Drive 1
The Hundred
The Hundred is a classic Pilates exercise that warms up the body and engages the core.
Lie on your back with knees bent at a 90-degree angle.
Lift your head, neck, and shoulders off the mat while extending your arms parallel to the floor.
Pump your arms up and down while inhaling for five counts and exhaling for five counts.
This exercise increases circulation and activates multiple muscle groups.
Drive 2
Roll up
The Roll Up is great for spinal articulation and core strengthening.
Lie flat on your back with legs extended and arms overhead.
Inhale as you reach toward the ceiling, then exhale as you slowly roll up one vertebra at a time until sitting upright.
Reverse the movement by rolling down slowly, with control.
This exercise improves flexibility in the spine while engaging abdominal muscles.
Drive 3
Single leg circles
Single Leg Circles target hip stability and core control.
Lie on your back with one leg extended toward the ceiling while keeping the other leg flat on the mat.
Circle the raised leg in small, controlled movements, maintaining stability in your pelvis.
Perform five circles in each direction before switching legs.
Drive 4
Plank
The plank is an essential full-body exercise that strengthens your core, arms, shoulders, and legs.
Start in a push-up position with hands directly under shoulders, keeping your body in a straight line from head to heels.
Hold this position for 30 seconds to 1 minute without letting hips sag or rise too high.
Drive 5
Saw
Saw improves rotational flexibility of the spine while working on obliques.
Sit up tall with legs extended wide apart like a V shape, arms stretched out to the sides at shoulder height.
Twist your torso toward one side, reaching the opposite hand toward the little toe, then return to the center and repeat on the other side.