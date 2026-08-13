Improve your posture with these 5 Pilates exercises
What's the story
Pilates is a great way to improve posture and core strength. The low-impact workout focuses on alignment, flexibility, and strength. By adding these five Pilates exercises to your routine, you can improve your posture and core stability. These exercises target the muscles that support your spine and help you maintain a balanced posture throughout the day.
Drive 1
The Hundred
The Hundred is a classic Pilates exercise that warms up your body and increases circulation.
Lie on your back with knees bent at a right angle, and arms by your sides.
Lift your head, neck, and shoulders off the mat as you pump your arms up and down in small motions.
Inhale for five counts and exhale for five counts, repeating until you reach 100 breaths.
Drive 2
Roll up
The Roll Up is a great move to improve spinal articulation and strengthen the abdominal muscles.
Lie flat on the mat with legs extended and arms overhead.
Inhale as you reach your arms toward the ceiling, then exhale as you slowly roll up into a sitting position, one vertebra at a time.
Reverse the movement to return to the starting position.
Drive 3
Single leg circles
Single Leg Circles target hip stability while engaging core muscles.
Lie on your back with one leg extended toward the ceiling while keeping the other leg flat on the mat.
Draw small circles with the raised leg, ensuring controlled movements without letting other parts of your body move.
Switch directions after several repetitions before changing legs.
Drive 4
Spine stretch forward
Spine Stretch Forward improves flexibility in the spine and hamstrings, while promoting good posture habits.
Sit upright with legs extended shoulder-width apart, and feet flexed.
Reach forward towards your toes, articulating through each vertebra of the spine as you inhale deeply.
Exhale as you return upright without straining any muscles unnecessarily.
Drive 5
Saw
Saw enhances rotational flexibility of the torso, which is important for keeping a good posture.
Sit with legs extended and arms out to the sides at shoulder height.
Twist the torso to the right, reaching the left hand toward the right foot.
Alternate sides, ensuring movements are controlled and deliberate.
This exercise helps in maintaining an upright posture, essential for daily activities.