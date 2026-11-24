Try these 5 Pilates exercises for better balance and stability
What's the story
Pilates is a low-impact exercise that focuses on core strength, flexibility, and overall body awareness. It can be particularly beneficial for improving stability and balance. By engaging the core muscles, Pilates helps in maintaining posture and coordination. Here are five Pilates exercises that can help you improve stability and balance.
Core engagement
The Hundred exercise
The Hundred is a classic Pilates exercise that focuses on core engagement.
You lie on your back with legs lifted at a 45-degree angle and arms by your sides.
Pumping your arms up and down while inhaling for five counts and exhaling for five counts, you can build endurance in your core muscles.
This exercise improves stability by strengthening the deep abdominal muscles.
Leg control
Single leg stretch
The single leg stretch is about controlling movement with one leg while the other remains stable.
Lie on your back with knees bent into your chest.
Extend one leg out as you pull the other knee towards you, switching legs in a controlled manner.
This exercise helps improve balance by requiring precise coordination between the upper and lower body.
Full body activation
Plank series
The plank series in Pilates works the entire body, especially the core, shoulders, and legs.
Start in a push-up position with hands under shoulders and feet hip-width apart.
Hold this position or add variations like side planks or knee planks for different levels of difficulty.
The plank series enhances overall stability by promoting strength across multiple muscle groups.
Balance challenge
Teaser exercise
The teaser exercise is a true test of balance and coordination.
Start by lying flat on your back with arms extended overhead.
Roll up slowly as you lift both legs to a 45-degree angle, forming a V shape with your body.
Hold this position briefly before lowering back down smoothly.
This challenging move requires precise control to maintain balance throughout.
Spinal rotation
Saw exercise
The saw exercise focuses on spinal rotation while maintaining pelvic stability.
Sit upright with legs extended wide apart, and reach forward toward one foot while twisting your torso slightly without moving your hips out of place.
Alternate sides after each reach.
This improves both rotational flexibility and overall postural alignment.