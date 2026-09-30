Pin curls: The classic hairstyle making a comeback
What's the story
Pin curls, the classic hairstyle of yesteryears, are making a comeback in the world of hair fashion. Famous for their ability to create voluminous and defined curls, pin curls are a favorite among those who want to achieve a vintage-inspired look. With the modern twist, pin curls can be styled in a number of ways to suit different occasions and personal styles. Here's how you can rock this timeless hairstyle today.
Technique
The art of pin curling
Pin curling is all about sectioning the hair and rolling them into small spirals, securing them with bobby pins or clips.
The technique gives you control over the curl size and tightness.
For best results, start with slightly damp hair and use a setting spray or mousse for hold.
Leave the curls pinned for at least 30 minutes before releasing them for maximum volume.
Styles
Modern variations of pin curls
Today's pin curl styles have evolved to include loose waves, vintage glam, and even modern beachy textures.
Depending on your preference, you can opt for tighter ringlets or softer waves by adjusting the size of each section you curl.
Experimenting with different partings and placements can also give you unique looks that suit any occasion.
Essentials
Tools and products for perfect pin curls
To achieve perfect pin curls, a few essential tools are required: bobby pins or clips, a wide-tooth comb or brush, setting spray or mousse, and heat protectant if using heated tools beforehand.
These products help maintain the style throughout the day, without damaging your hair.
Longevity
Tips for maintaining pin curls all day long
To ensure your pin curls last all day long, apply a light mist of hairspray after releasing them from their pins.
Avoid touching them too much, as this may cause frizzing or loss of definition over time.
If needed, carry extra bobby pins in case any sections slip out during wear.