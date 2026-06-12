Pecans have around 743 calories per 100 grams

Pine nuts v/s pecans: Which nut is healthier?

By Vinita Jain 09:00 am Jun 12, 202609:00 am

What's the story

Pine nuts and pecans are two of the most popular nuts, which are often used in a variety of dishes. While both are delicious, they also offer different nutritional benefits. Knowing the difference can help you make better dietary choices. Here is a look at the nutritional profiles of pine nuts and pecans, comparing their calorie content, fat composition, protein levels, and vitamin/mineral content.