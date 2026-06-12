Pine nuts v/s pecans: Which nut is healthier?
What's the story
Pine nuts and pecans are two of the most popular nuts, which are often used in a variety of dishes. While both are delicious, they also offer different nutritional benefits. Knowing the difference can help you make better dietary choices. Here is a look at the nutritional profiles of pine nuts and pecans, comparing their calorie content, fat composition, protein levels, and vitamin/mineral content.
#1
Caloric content comparison
Pine nuts have around 673 calories per 100 grams, while pecans have around 743 calories for the same amount. The difference in caloric content could be important for those who keep a close eye on their calorie intake. Although both nuts are high in calories, it is important to remember that they also provide essential nutrients that contribute to overall health.
#2
Fat composition analysis
Both pine nuts and pecans are rich in healthy fats, but their compositions vary. Pine nuts have around 68% fat content, mostly monounsaturated fats. Pecans are even higher in fat, with about 74% total fat content, rich in both monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats. These healthy fats can help improve heart health when consumed as part of a balanced diet.
#3
Protein levels in each nut
When it comes to protein content, pine nuts have around 14% protein by weight, while pecans provide roughly 9% protein by weight. For those looking for plant-based protein sources, pine nuts make a better option due to its higher protein content. However, both nuts can still contribute to your daily protein intake when consumed as part of a varied diet.
#4
Vitamin and mineral content differences
Pine nuts are a great source of magnesium and vitamin K, while pecans are high in vitamin E and zinc. Magnesium promotes muscle function, and vitamin K helps with blood clotting. Vitamin E is an antioxidant that protects cells from damage, while zinc is important for immune function. Knowing these differences can help you choose the right nut based on your nutritional needs.