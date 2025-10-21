Why pineapple cores are great for your digestion

Often discarded as waste, pineapple cores are now being recognized for their potential digestive benefits. These fibrous centers of the fruit are packed with nutrients that may aid digestion and promote gut health. While most people enjoy the sweet, juicy flesh of pineapples, the core can offer additional health advantages that are worth considering. Here's a look at the digestive benefits of pineapple cores.

#1 Rich source of bromelain Pineapple cores are rich in bromelain, a group of enzymes that help break down proteins. This enzyme is known for its anti-inflammatory properties and may help in reducing bloating and discomfort after meals. By aiding protein digestion, bromelain can improve overall digestive efficiency and contribute to a healthier gut environment.

#2 High fiber content The core of a pineapple is also high in dietary fiber, which is essential for healthy digestion. Fiber helps in regular bowel movements by adding bulk to the stool and preventing constipation. Eating fiber-rich foods like pineapple cores can improve digestive health by promoting regularity and preventing common gastrointestinal issues.

#3 Antioxidant properties Pineapple cores also contain antioxidants, which are important for protecting cells from damage caused by free radicals. These antioxidants can help reduce oxidative stress in the body, which is linked to a number of chronic diseases. By adding antioxidant-rich foods like pineapple cores to your diet, you can promote your overall health and possibly improve your digestive system.