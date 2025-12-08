Sore throat? Try the pineapple juice and honey concoction

Sore throats are a common problem, but adding pineapple juice and honey to your diet can help relieve the discomfort. Both ingredients have properties that may help soothe the throat. Pineapple juice is rich in vitamin C and bromelain, which may help reduce inflammation. Honey has been used for centuries as a natural remedy due to its antibacterial properties. Together, they make a simple yet effective solution for sore throat relief.

Nutrients Benefits of pineapple juice Pineapple juice is loaded with vitamin C, which is essential for boosting the immune system. It also contains bromelain, an enzyme that may help reduce inflammation and swelling in the throat. The antioxidants present in pineapple juice can also help fight free radicals, possibly aiding recovery.

Natural remedy Honey's soothing properties Honey has been used as a natural remedy for sore throats for centuries. Its thick texture coats the throat, providing temporary relief from irritation. Honey also has antibacterial properties that may help fight off infections causing the sore throat. Adding honey to your diet can be an easy way to soothe discomfort.

Simple mix How to combine pineapple juice and honey To make an effective sore throat remedy, mix equal parts of fresh pineapple juice and honey. Stir well until the honey dissolves completely in the juice. This mixture can be consumed two to three times a day as needed for relief from sore throat symptoms.