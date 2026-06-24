A pineapple lime smoothie is a perfect way to start your day with a burst of flavor

Fun ways to add pineapple and lime to meals

By Vinita Jain 10:57 am Jun 24, 202610:57 am

What's the story

Pineapple and lime are two tropical fruits that can elevate the taste of any dish. Their unique flavors, sweet and tangy, can be used in a variety of culinary applications. From desserts to beverages, the combination of pineapple and lime can add a refreshing twist to your meals. Here are some creative ways to use these fruits in your cooking.