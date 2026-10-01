5 must-try desserts for pineapple lovers

Pineapple upside-down cake is a classic dessert that pairs the tropical flavor of pineapple with a moist cake base.

The recipe starts with caramelizing slices of fresh pineapple in brown sugar and butter.

Once the base is ready, pour the cake batter over it and bake until golden brown.

The result is a stunning cake with caramelized pineapples on top, making it both visually appealing and delicious.