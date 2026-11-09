Pineapple v/s grapes: Which one is healthier?
What's the story
Pineapple and grapes are two of the most popular fruits, both of which have unique nutritional profiles. While both can be a part of a healthy diet, they provide different benefits. Knowing these differences can help you make the right dietary choices. Here's a look at the nutritional differences between pineapple and grapes, and how they can affect your health.
#1
Vitamin C content comparison
Pineapples are famous for their vitamin C content, offering around 79 milligrams per cup. This nutrient is important for boosting immunity and maintaining skin health.
Grapes, on the other hand, provide a lower vitamin C content of roughly 18 milligrams per cup.
While grapes do provide other nutrients, they fall short of pineapples when it comes to vitamin C.
#2
Antioxidant levels in fruits
Both pineapples and grapes are loaded with antioxidants that fight oxidative stress in the body.
Grapes are especially rich in flavonoids, such as quercetin and resveratrol, which are known for their anti-inflammatory properties.
Pineapples also provide antioxidants, such as beta-carotene and vitamin A, but in lesser amounts than grapes.
#3
Fiber content analysis
Fiber is important for digestive health, and both fruits contribute to your daily fiber intake.
A cup of pineapple has around two grams of fiber, while a cup of grapes has about one gram.
While both help digestion, pineapples provide a bit more fiber per serving than grapes.
#4
Sugar levels in each fruit
Sugar content is also an important factor to consider when choosing between these fruits.
Pineapples have around 16 grams of sugar per cup, whereas grapes have a higher sugar content at roughly 23 grams per cup.
For those keeping an eye on their sugar intake, this difference could help you make a more informed choice.