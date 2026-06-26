Create amazing photos with a pinhole camera

#2

Materials needed for pinhole photography

To get started with pinhole photography, you need a few basic materials. Use cardboard or metal for the camera body. Make the pinhole with aluminum foil or a thin metal sheet. Assemble everything with tape or glue. Use photographic paper or film to capture the image. You can also use household items like shoeboxes or cans to make your camera body. These easily available materials make it accessible to anyone interested in exploring this art form.