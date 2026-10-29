Piri piri pepper: 5 dishes to spice up your meals
What's the story
African vegetarian cuisine is a treasure trove of flavors, and piri piri pepper is one of the most popular ingredients. This spicy chili pepper, native to Africa, adds a unique kick to many dishes. From stews to salads, piri piri can be found in a variety of vegetarian recipes across the continent. Here are five African vegetarian dishes that highlight the versatility and boldness of piri piri pepper.
Dish 1
Spicy vegetable stew
This hearty stew combines a medley of vegetables with the fiery heat of piri piri peppers.
Carrots, potatoes, and beans are simmered in a rich tomato base infused with spices.
The result is a warming dish that balances spice and sweetness.
Perfect for those who love bold flavors without compromising on nutrition.
Dish 2
Piri piri roasted vegetables
Roasted vegetables take on a whole new dimension when tossed in piri piri sauce before baking.
Bell peppers, zucchini, and sweet potatoes become caramelized and smoky, while retaining their natural sweetness.
The piri piri adds an exciting layer of heat that elevates the simplest of vegetable medleys into an irresistible side dish or main course.
Dish 3
Spicy chickpea salad
Chickpeas make for a great protein source in this refreshing salad, which is given an extra kick with piri piri dressing.
Tossed with fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions, the salad is both nutritious and satisfying.
The dressing's tangy heat complements the earthy chickpeas perfectly, making it an ideal choice for lunch or as a light dinner option.
Dish 4
Piri piri corn on the cob
Corn on the cob gets an exciting twist when grilled or roasted with piri piri butter or marinade.
The smoky sweetness of corn pairs beautifully with the spicy notes from the pepper infusion.
This simple, yet flavorful, dish makes for an excellent appetizer or snack option at any gathering.
Dish 5
Fiery lentil soup
Lentils make for a hearty base in this soup, which is elevated with the addition of piri piri peppers.
Carrots, celery, and onions are simmered until tender, and then combined with lentils and stock.
The result is a rich, warming soup that is perfect for cooler days. The addition of piri piri peppers adds a pleasant heat, making it a comforting and flavorful dish.