Want a short haircut? Try these 5 pixie styles
What's the story
Pixie cuts have become a popular choice for Indian women looking for a stylish, yet low-maintenance hairstyle. This timeless cut offers a blend of elegance and modernity, making it suitable for various occasions. From classic to edgy, pixie cuts come in different styles that can complement different face shapes and personal preferences. Here are five must-try pixie cuts that have been trending among Indian women, each offering a unique look and feel.
Timeless elegance
Classic pixie cut with bangs
The classic pixie cut with bangs is a favorite among those who want a chic and sophisticated look.
The short hair on the sides and back, with longer bangs in the front, gives it a balanced appearance.
This style suits women with oval or heart-shaped faces, as it highlights their features beautifully.
The bangs add an element of softness, making it versatile for both casual and formal settings.
Modern flair
Textured pixie cut
For those looking for something a little more contemporary, the textured pixie cut is a great option.
By adding layers and texture to the hair, this style adds volume and movement.
It works well with wavy or curly hair types, giving them definition without losing length.
The textured pixie is perfect for women who want to make a statement while keeping their look manageable.
Bold statement
Asymmetrical pixie cut
The asymmetrical pixie cut is all about daring and boldness. With one side shorter than the other, this style creates an eye-catching contrast that is sure to turn heads.
Ideal for women who love experimenting with their looks, this cut adds an edgy twist to the traditional pixie.
It works well with straight or slightly wavy hair, allowing for versatile styling options.
Edgy appeal
Undercut pixie cut
The undercut pixie cut combines the best of both worlds by adding an edgy element to the classic pixie.
With shaved sides or undercut sections, this style adds an unexpected twist while keeping the top long enough to style in different ways.
Perfect for those who love unique hairstyles that stand out from the crowd.
Versatile choice
Pixie bob hybrid
The pixie bob hybrid is the best of both worlds, combining the shortness of a pixie with the length of a bob.
This versatile style allows for various styling options, from sleek and polished looks to textured and tousled ones.
It suits different face shapes and hair types, making it an ideal choice for women who want flexibility in their hairstyle without compromising on elegance.