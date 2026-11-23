Plank jacks: How this exercise boosts strength and cardio
What's the story
Plank jacks are a dynamic exercise that combines the core-strengthening benefits of planks with the cardiovascular boost of jumping jacks. This full-body workout can be performed anywhere, making it a versatile addition to any fitness routine. By engaging multiple muscle groups, plank jacks improve strength, endurance, and coordination. Here's a look at the key aspects of plank jacks, including their benefits, proper form, variations, and tips for incorporating them into your workout.
#1
Benefits of plank jacks
Plank jacks offer a range of benefits that make them an effective exercise for both strength and cardio.
They engage core muscles while also working out the shoulders, chest, and legs. This dual action helps improve overall muscle tone and endurance.
The aerobic component boosts heart rate, contributing to cardiovascular health.
Regularly performing plank jacks can enhance agility and coordination as well.
#2
Proper form is key
Maintaining proper form is essential to get the most out of plank jacks and avoid injuries.
Start in a high plank position with your hands directly under your shoulders and feet together.
Keep your body in a straight line from head to heels as you jump your feet apart and back together, like a jumping jack motion.
Engage your core throughout the movement to maintain stability.
#3
Variations to try out
To keep things interesting and challenge yourself further, try different variations of plank jacks.
For beginners, start with slow-paced plank jacks to master the form before increasing speed.
Advanced practitioners can try adding push-ups between each jump, or doing side-to-side plank jacks for added difficulty.
These variations target different muscle groups while keeping the workout engaging.
#4
Tips for effective workouts
Incorporate plank jacks into your routine by starting with short intervals of 30 seconds to one minute, gradually increasing duration as you build endurance.
Pair them with other exercises like squats or lunges for a balanced workout session, targeting multiple muscle groups simultaneously.
Ensure you warm up before starting to prevent injuries, and cool down afterward to aid recovery.