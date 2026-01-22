Why you should do plank jacks daily

Plank jacks are a dynamic exercise that combines the core-strengthening benefits of planks with the cardiovascular boost of jumping jacks. This full-body workout engages multiple muscle groups, making it an efficient choice for those looking to enhance their fitness levels. By incorporating plank jacks into your routine, you can improve your balance, coordination, and overall strength. Here are five surprising benefits of this exercise.

#1 Enhances core stability Plank jacks are great for core stability as they work on the abdominals, obliques, and lower back. By doing this exercise regularly, you can improve your core strength and stability. This is important for good posture and injury prevention. A stable core also helps in performing other exercises efficiently. It makes it a versatile addition to any workout regime.

#2 Boosts cardiovascular health Since plank jacks are a high-intensity exercise, they get your heart pumping and blood flowing. This cardio element helps in improving cardiovascular health by increasing heart rate and promoting better circulation. Doing plank jacks regularly can help in improving your endurance and overall heart health.

Advertisement

#3 Improves coordination and balance Plank jacks require a lot of coordination between the upper and lower body. As you move in and out while maintaining a plank position, you improve your balance and coordination skills. These skills are important not just for athletic performance but also for day-to-day activities where balance is required.

Advertisement

#4 Increases calorie burn Plank jacks are a great way to burn calories quickly because they combine strength training with cardio. The combination of muscle engagement and increased heart rate during this exercise makes it an efficient calorie-burning workout. Adding plank jacks to your routine can help you manage weight effectively.